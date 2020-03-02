Nevada County Library announces kick-off of “NEA Big Read’

The Nevada County Community Library is launching its NEA Big Read program in celebration of the book, “Station Eleven,” by Emily St. John Mandel with a panel discussion from 4 to 6 p.m. today. The NEA Big Read in Nevada County is presented in partnership with Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, Nevada County Arts Council, and Friends of the Nevada County Libraries, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The kick-off event will feature a conversation with local experts, including local author Leslie Rivers, Nevada County Arts Council Executive Director Eliza Tudor, Nevada County Public Health Officer Ken Cutler, Nevada County Search and Rescue representative Scott Beesley and a representative from the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services.

An initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest, the NEA Big Read’s goal is to broaden an understanding of the world, communities, and each other through the joy of sharing a good book.

Nevada County is one of 78 communities nationwide participating in the NEA Big Read from September 2019 through June 2020. Through the end of April, the community will celebrate “Station Eleven” with a full calendar of events, including Shakespeare at the Library on March 5, Graphic Novel Day on March 21, and a visit from the author herself on April 17.

For more information on this event, call 530-265-7050. A full calendar of events for the NEA Big Read in Nevada County can be found at nevadacountyreads.com. Check Facebook at nevadacountylibrary or Instagram nevada_county_library for updates.