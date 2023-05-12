The Nevada County Library and the Nevada County Historical Society announce a double feature documentary screening at the Nevada Theatre on Wednesday, May 17 from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Made possible by the Friends of the Nevada County Libraries, this event is free and open to the public.

This event will feature two highly acclaimed documentaries: “Legacy” produced by Joe Flannery with the U.S. Forest Service, and “Going Home” by documentary filmmaker Min Zhou. Both filmmakers will be in attendance for a special Q&A after the double feature.