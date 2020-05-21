Nevada County libraries start curbside and front door pick-up services

The Nevada County Community Library will begin a curbside and front door pickup service for four of its branches starting on Tuesday May 26. Patrons of the Grass Valley, Madelyn Helling, Penn Valley and Truckee libraries will be able to stop by their favorite location to pick up books, DVDs, music CDS, magazines, and audiobooks to keep them entertained and informed from noon to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Items available for pickup from the library must be placed on hold either online using a library card or by calling a local branch. Once the item is on hold, those wishing to visit the library should call their local branch weekdays between the hours of noon and 5 p.m. to schedule a time to pick up their items. Patrons should have their library card ready during this call to check out items over the phone. All appointments for curbside or front door pick-up must be made at least 24 hours in advance. Please note when making an appointment that the library will be closed on May 25 for the Memorial Day holiday.

During pickup appointments, signs will be placed around each building that will indicate where to park or stand. Patrons are asked to please call the number on the sign once in their designated space. Library staff will ask for the last name of the person and any other pick up information. Those using curbside pick-up should display their last name on the dashboard of their car for verification. A library staff member will then place requested items on the trunk or hood of the patron’s car or outside the doorway. Patrons should then wait until the library staff member has returned to their previous position, either inside the building or in the library staging area, before taking their materials.

Library book drops at these locations will also be reopening at this time. Patrons can return materials 24/7 without fear of being charged fees until June 26 as the library will be waiving any fines that have accrued during the COVID-19 crisis. The library would like to remind patrons to still maintain six feet of distance when waiting to return library materials. All returned materials will be handled according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for the safety of patrons and staff.

For more information on Nevada County Community Library’s curbside and front door pickup service, visit https://www.mynevadacounty.com/290/Library or call your local library branch.