Nevada County libraries continue to serve community remotely

The doors to the Nevada County Community Library branches may be closed, but staff have been striving to bring necessary services and information to its patron base. Those who visit the library website will find multiple digital resources for books, movies, music, magazines, language learning, newspapers, education, and more, all accessible with a library card. Those who don’t yet have a library card are encouraged to apply for a temporary card on the website in order to use these services. Once they have finished the application, patrons will receive a temporary barcode and be granted access to many of the library’s digital options.

Returning users may be surprised to find more available options for check out as some vendors have donated additional lending options. A popular digital resource for books, movies, and music, called hoopla has created a collection of Bonus Borrows that will allow patrons to check out even more items then before. Other popular digital resources include Tumblebooks which has numerous picture books for children, TeachingBooks which helps to create curriculum connected to youth literature, and Library to Go or Libby, an online source for audio books and eBooks. Visitors can also find databases related to home improvement, hobbies and crafts, scholarly texts, and medical information.

In addition to its website, social media for the Nevada County Community Library has been flooded recently with story time segments, art prompts, links to activities, and free resources.

“Our staff has been hard at work connecting our patrons with as many digital options as possible, including story times, craft projects, books, movies, and more,” said Rachel Tucker, branch manager of the Grass Valley Library.

Youth librarians can regularly be seen singing, dancing, and reading on the library’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. These new videos are a response to the recent closure of the library as families are no longer be able to come to weekly story time programs. Story time segments have also been heard and seen on local radio station KNCO and on television via Nevada County Media. Those who do not have access to the internet can participate in a Dial-A-Story program by calling the Madelyn Helling Library and Grass Valley Library Children’s’ Rooms at 530-265-1538 and 530-470-2693.

“We miss our patrons and want to continue to provide programs and services for them any way that we can,” says Tucker. “This is an unprecedented time, but we are committed to the community of Nevada County.”

All branches of the Nevada County Community Library are currently closed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 until further notice.

For more information on Nevada County Community Library’s digital resources, visit https://www.mynevadacounty.com/295/Digital-Resources or the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/nevadacountylibrary.