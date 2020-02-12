Nevada County legal seminar on divorce, remarriage, and retirement assets

About Bob Blum and Jennifer Ross Berrian will lead a legal seminar on divorce, remarriage and retirement assets from noon to 1 p.m. on Feb. 18 in the Law Library at Nevada County Superior Court, 201 Church St., Nevada City.

The rate of divorce and remarriage for boomers and GenX is increasing, and often there are substantial retirement assets held in 401(k)s, IRAs, pensions, life insurance and other special tax-favored accounts. Unfortunately, these assets can go to the “wrong” person without proper legal attention. An ex-spouse can get money that was intended for the new spouse, even when everyone, including the courts, agree that in fairness, the new spouse should get the money. A new spouse can get the life insurance that was intended for the kids. The seminar will cover these and similar issues and suggest practical ways to avoid problems. It also will cover best practices in working with retirement plans to quickly and easily get the desired outcome.

Blum is a mediator and lawyer and has been a partner in California and national law firms. Ross Berrian is a legal consultant at the international consulting firm Aon, who served four years as a family law attorney before transitioning her practice to focus on retirement benefits. They have worked for many years dealing with retirement issues; together they have more than 50 years of experience in this area. The two attorneys live in Nevada County and enjoy tag teaming on legal issues. The cost of the seminar is $15 for members of the public and $30 for attorneys (Minimum Continuing Legal Education).