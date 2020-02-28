Nevada County legal seminar on construction contracts

A mid-day legal seminar on construction contracts is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. on March 17 at the Nevada County Superior Court’s Law Library, located at 201 Church Street in Nevada City. Topics will include information for contractors on how to be paid, and tips for consumers on how to avoid pitfalls. Attorney Kirstin Glass Haas will also discuss when a written contract is necessary (hint: time and materials are not enforceable for specific home improvement projects); what to do when a customer signed a contract but the contractor fails to perform accordingly; what terms are needed to be included in the contract; and what to do when a consumer says, “Stop!”

The presentation is open to attorneys and the public. To enroll, call 530-265-7161 or email Law.Library@nccourt.net. Arrive by 11:35 a.m. to complete registration and payment. This seminar is not eligible for MCLE credit to attorneys. There is just one price of $15 for all attending.

Kirstin Glass Hass, along with Matt Haas, are partners with the Haas Law Corporation. Their practice focuses on wills, trust and estate preparation and litigation, business formation, contracts and disputes, and real property litigation. Kirstin began her career as staff counsel for State Farm and panel counsel for Liberty Mutual and Ameriprise, defending insurance claims in the Bay Area and in the Sacramento region. She also defended a major product manufacturer in construction defect cases throughout California.