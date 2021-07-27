Nevada County launches grant program

On Tuesday, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved $2 million to launch a new “Community Resiliency Grants” program with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, a news release states.

The decision follows the board’s April dedication of $5.8 million in rescue plan funds for “Community and Economic Resiliency” projects.

This “Community Resiliency Grants” program is part of that board-approved package, which included four grant programs and one loan program. The county seeks grant applications from community-serving institutions and programs that respond to the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and are designed to increase resiliency, support recovery, and provide relief.

“So many of our gathering places at the heart and soul of our rural communities have barely held on during this crisis,” said Supervisor Sue Hoek in the release. “Many of them rely on producing fundraisers to pay their bills, but closed to stop the spread of infection. I’m hopeful that this grant will get these groups back on their feet, with their doors open, serving the residents and families in the community again.”

The county invites applications from the myriad of community centers — from arts and cultural centers, granges, senior centers, veterans' centers, daycare centers, family resource centers, and recreational centers — to name but a few. Although applicants are not required to have a publicly accessible location, they should demonstrate how they serve the community.





“The county recognizes that these community-serving places and programs are often where some of the most impacted and vulnerable community members — such as children, at-risk youth, and seniors — are served. And we know that many of them have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic,” said County CEO Alison Lehman.

The “Community Resiliency Grants” must adhere to rescue plan guidelines. Applicants will have to demonstrate that their proposals “respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality.”

While applications for direct COVID-19 relief are eligible, applications that can demonstrate increased resiliency, build capacity, and leverage other resources will be most competitive. Eligible entities include nonprofit organizations, for-profit businesses, and special purpose districts. Grants will be capped at $100,000, and applications are due by Sept. 10.

A review panel comprised of county staff and community leaders will review and score the applications. The panel’s recommendations will be advisory to the county CEO, who will bring a final recommendation to the Board of Supervisors on Oct. 12 for approval.

Source: Nevada County