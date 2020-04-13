Nevada County Latino outreach — connecting to community resources
A Nevada County Latino outreach coordinator is available to help Latino families connect to community resources by offering interpretation and translation and by promoting physical and mental health among community members. In order to better serve the Latino community, Nevada County Behavioral Health has also contracted for promotora services. A “promotora” is a lay Hispanic/Latino community member who receives specialized training to provide basic health education in the community without being a professional health care worker. The promotora leads groups in Spanish to discuss mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence and WRAP (Wellness, Recovery, Action, Plan). Promotoras work in the community at the Family Resource Centers in western Nevada County and can be reached at 530-273-7077. Additionally there are two therapists available who speak Spanish. To learn more, call 530-273-7077. Para más detalles llame 530-273-7077.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.