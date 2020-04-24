Nevada County Kiwanis president to serve on regional level
Gold Country Kiwanis president Angela Nowlin has been elected to be the Kiwanis’ Lt. Governor for Division 44, which encompasses 15 Kiwanis clubs in the greater Sacramento area. Nowlin’s term will be for 2020/2021 and will commence this October. With the motto, “Serving the children of the world,” Kiwanis International is a global community of clubs, members and partners dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time. Each community has different needs, and Kiwanis empowers members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance. Kiwanis clubs host nearly 150,000 service projects each year.
