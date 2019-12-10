Nevada County kids can talk to Santa on Thursday

On Thursday kids get the chance to talk to Santa directly.

Mrs. Claus and the elves are available as well.

It’s an annual event Phil Ruble has joined in for the past several years. He’s one of a number of Santas who will pick up the phone and listen to children talk about their Christmas dreams.

“There’s a couple of us,” Ruble said. “It’s fun. These kids call in and they’ve got these things they want.”

Kids can call 530-274-POLE between 5 and 8 p.m. Thursday to talk to Santa and his crew.