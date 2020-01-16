Nevada County Juvenile Justice/Delinquency Prevention Commission offering scholarships

The Nevada County Juvenile Justice/Delinquency Prevention Commission is offering up to three scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each for Nevada County youth currently or previously involved in Nevada County’s juvenile justice system and/or on probation with the Nevada County Probation Department. The Education for Success Scholarships are designed to assist in enrollment in college, vocational school, or specialized career training for youth who are demonstrating a willingness to work towards self-improvement, have a positive educational plan for his/her future and who have a need for financial assistance.

Applications are available from area high school scholarship coordinators as well as the Nevada County Probation Department, located at 109 ½ N. Pine St. in Nevada City. Applications can also be provided by emailing Darsi.Gaines@ co.nevada.ca.us or Melinda@caofnc.org.

Requirements include a completed application, an essay, documentation of acceptance or enrollment in a post high school education program, a signed “Public Use of Name Agreement” form and a letter of recommendation from a support person (teacher, counselor, probation officer or social worker).

The application due date is April 30, 2020.