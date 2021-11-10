Nevada County just over 60% fully vaccinated

Nevada County has surpassed the 60% mark in its eligible residents being fully vaccinated for COVID-19, county Director of Public Health Jill Blake said in a Q&A Wednesday.

Even after the eligible population experienced some growth last week as the 5 to 11 age group was added, according to Blake, 60.8% of the county’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated, with an additional 6.7% having received one dose.

With 152 new COVID-19 cases reported in the county, last week saw a slight decrease from the previous week’s case count of 157, said Blake, although she added that this was still elevated.

According to the state COVID-19 dashboard, using a seven-day average, Nevada County’s daily new cases per 100,000 residents was 19.5 as of Wednesday, a number Blake said indicates “widespread transmission.”

Statewide, using a seven-day average, there are 12.2 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.





“So, to protect our community’s health during this time, we continue to recommend and assist people in getting vaccinated, and we’re still requiring masking,” she said.

VACCINES FOR CHILDREN

The county’s Public Health Department on Tuesday will sponsoring a vaccine clinic for school-aged children — ages 5 to 18 — at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, 255 S. Auburn St.

While it will be sponsored by the department, the clinic that day will also be supported by Western Sierra Medical Clinic, Sierra Care Physicians pediatricians, Chapa-De Indian Health, and Dokimos Pharmacy, said Blake.

Appointments for the clinic can be made through MyTurn .

She said Wednesday that, prior to announcing when the clinic would take place, her department had received feedback from parents asking that it be timed so that their children could be fully vaccinated before Christmas.

“They want their children to spend time with their grandparents in a safe way and they’re so excited to do that, and we’re really happy to help families do that,” said Blake.

Dr. Glennah Trochet, the county’s deputy public health officer, added that this is not the only opportunity for parents to have their children receive the vaccine, stating that many local doctors’ offices and pharmacies, such as Dokimos Pharmacy, offer it.

As of Wednesday, one week after the state announced children ages 5 to 11 were eligible, 2.1% of Nevada County children in that age group had received their first dose, according to state COVID-19 vaccination data.

BOOSTERS

The state Department of Health recommends that some groups of people who received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago receive a booster shot. These groups include people 65 or older, as well as those 18 or older who are at elevated risk — for example, having underlying medical conditions or working or living in high-risk settings.

The state also recommends anyone over 18 years old who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine receive a booster dose.

Trochet said Wednesday that, although the state Department of Public Health refers in its recommendations to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list of what is regarded as a relevant underlying condition — which includes conditions such as cancer, a variety of chronic diseases, heart conditions, being overweight and obesity, and smoking — this is not a comprehensive list.

“If it’s been six months since you were fully immunized and you believe that you need a booster, we would recommend that you talk to your doctor or with somebody who’s giving the boosters, and, together, decide if a booster is for you,” said Trochet.

She added that, since the booster dose is essentially an additional dose of the same vaccines given in original series, virtually every local pharmacy or other vaccine provider which offers COVID-19 vaccines would offer boosters.

“So, there’s plenty of availability for the population at large to get boosters,” said Trochet.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com