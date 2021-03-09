Nevada County jury finds man guilty on all counts after sex assault trial
A Nevada County jury didn’t buy a defense argument that a 62-year-old man believed a BDSM contract meant he had his victim’s consent, finding him guilty Tuesday on all counts.
Wesley Panighetti erupted while the verdict was being read — guilty on three counts of sodomy by use of force, two counts of oral copulation by use of force, and one count each of criminal threats, first-degree burglary, attempting to dissuade a victim or witness, and misdemeanor battery — and was removed from court. He is set for sentencing on May 14. He’s facing multiple 25-year-to-life terms, said Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh.
