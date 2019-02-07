Nevada County jury convicts Maurice Rogers of first-degree murder

Jurors took around eight hours over Wednesday and Thursday to convict Maurice Rogers of first-degree murder.

Rogers, 36, will remain incarcerated pending an April 5 sentencing in Nevada County Superior Court. Prosecutors say he faces 50 years to life in prison on the murder charge and three gun violations.

"Justice has been served," said Anna Tyner, deputy district attorney. "I'm never happy about seeing people slaughtered in our community or victimized in this way. There's never a winner. The family is devastated."

The jury began its deliberations Wednesday morning. They continued discussions on Thursday, reaching a verdict around noon.

Jurors found that Rogers killed Felicia Romaine Spruell-Jones on April 4, 2016. Authorities said her body was found early that morning near the Farad exit off Interstate 80, about halfway between Truckee and Reno.

A white Cadillac was spotted in the area the morning Spruell-Jones died. A Sacramento officer saw the Cadillac on April 8, 2016, and arrested Rogers. Spruell-Jones' blood was found in the wheel well of the car, and Rogers' DNA was linked to the gun used in the shooting, authorities said.

Recommended Stories For You

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.