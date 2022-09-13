Nevada County judge rules in half-cent fire tax case

The half-cent sales tax measure will appear on the November ballot, with two slight changes to the initiative’s language.

A Nevada County judge on Tuesday denied most of Audrey Pruett’s petition asking to stop the printing of ballots and voter guides.

However, Judge Kent Kellegrew did agree with Pruett that the phrase “to save lives” should be removed from the ballot question. Also, the judge ruled the “¢” symbol will instead be a “%” symbol in the language.

Supervisors in August voted to put the half-cent tax on the November ballot. If passed, officials says $12 million will be raised a year. The money would go toward fire prevention and mitigation efforts.