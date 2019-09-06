Nevada County judge issues sentence in child abuse case

Charles Grady Wallen, convicted on two counts of committing a lewd act on a child, periodically shook his head Friday as the judge listened to his victim’s statement.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Detective Andrew Liller read the statement moments before Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger sentenced Wallen, 81, to eight years in prison, followed by 15 years to life.

“‘Due to the five years he took from me, I have trust issues,’” Liller read from the woman’s statement, adding moments later: “‘For the safety of others, I ask that he serve the remaining portion of his life.’”

Defense attorney Kenneth Tribby, who represents Wallen, asked the judge to let his client serve his sentence locally. Heidelberger said Wallen was ineligible to serve his time in Nevada County. The judge added that she’d be disinclined to grant Tribby’s request, even if the law allowed it.

“The victims were particularly vulnerable, given their age,” she said.

Authorities accused Wallen in 2017. One victim said Wallen abused her in the 1980s. A second victim said the abuse happened between 2001 and 2003. Both were younger than 14 when the abuse happened.

A jury convicted Wallen in a July trial after deliberating for over two hours.

Reading from the statement on Friday, Liller said it took one victim years to come forward with the allegations.

“‘I was finally old enough and mentally ready to bring the facts to law enforcement,’” he read.

