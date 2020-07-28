Nevada County judge issues over 8-year sentence in robbery case

A man accused of a 2015 home invasion robbery has been sentenced to over eight years in prison, Nevada County authorities said.

Gregory Woodward, 36, appeared Tuesday before Superior Court Judge Robert Tice-Raskin, and was sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison on a charge of first-degree residential robbery, along with a firearm enhancement and personal use of a deadly weapon. He also faced an unrelated vandalism charge, Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said in an email.

Woodward pleaded guilty to the charges in April, court records show. Additional charges of first-degree burglary and grand theft of a firearm were dismissed, Walsh said.

“It was appropriate for this defendant to be sent to prison for an extended period of time,” Walsh said. “He has been given probation multiple times in the past and was given every chance to avail himself of the best programing available in the criminal justice system. He has rejected and squandered those opportunities and chose to keep breaking the law and committing acts of violence. Locking him up was necessary to protect the community.”

Deputy Public Defender Thomas Angell, who represents Woodward, couldn’t be reached for comment.

The charges against Woodward stemmed from allegations that he and two others robbed a Purdon Road home in 2015. Two people said they had gold, jewelry and weapons taken from them at gunpoint.

Leah Amber Booth, also known as Leah Hunsaker, 40, and Joshua Paulin, 42, still face charges in connection with the robbery, Walsh said.

Authorities arrested Woodward and Hunsaker the following day in Sacramento County, and were found with some of the stolen items, records state.

