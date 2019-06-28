Nevada County judge issues 15-year to life sentence in child sex case

The victim chose against speaking at Randy Hansen’s sentencing.

Hansen, 68, himself said little on Friday when Nevada County Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger sentenced him to 15 years to life in prison on a charge of oral copulation or sexual penetration of a child under 10.

Hansen told the judge he understood the terms of his release, if he ever were paroled. He can never contact the victim if released, and must register as a sex offender for life.

Hansen will become eligible for parole after serving 85% of his sentence — almost 13 years.

There’s no guarantee Hansen would be paroled. He’s remained jailed since his November 2016 arrest.

“He did a terrible thing,” Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh said. “You do terrible things, you get sentenced to life.”

Hansen knew his sentence before the judge delivered it. He pleaded no contest in March to the charge, with the agreement three other charges against him would be dismissed.

Authorities have said the victim accused Hansen in late 2014. They searched his home the following May, taking electronics. He was arrested over a year later.

