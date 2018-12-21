Nevada County judge drops charges against accused murderer Finley Fultz, points to prosecutor errors (DOCS)

Superior Court Judge Tom Anderson on Thursday dismissed murder accusations against Finley Fultz, ruling that Nevada County prosecutors "repeatedly violated" constitutional principles by ignoring or bypassing Fultz’s rights.

Anderson cites a series of errors committed by authorities that led him to dismiss the 2014 case, which saw two of Fultz’s codefendants testify against him at his trial.

"The court is cognizant of the fact that dismissing a homicide case, or any pending case, is a severe sanction," Anderson states, adding later: "Yet, the requirements of our system of justice demand that all defendants receive a fair trial pursuant to our rule of law. When the government subverts the rule of law to benefit a prosecution, our system fails."

The ruling comes in response to a motion to dismiss filed by defense attorney Greg Klein, who represents Fultz.

Fultz, 29, was one of three people initially charged with murder in the July 2014 shooting death of Isaac Zafft at a Penn Valley marijuana grow. The other two men — Daniel Devencenzi, 33, and Nathan Philbrook, 34 — pleaded guilty in April to manslaughter. Both men had to testify against Fultz at trial.

In his testimony Philbrook indicated that Fultz fired the shots that killed Zafft, based on the men’s positions at the marijuana grow.

Fultz went to trial in September. Anderson declared a mistrial the following month, citing some of the same reasons he states in his Thursday motion.

The next steps in the case are unknown. District Attorney Cliff Newell, Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh and Klein couldn’t be reached for comment.

Fultz remained jailed Friday.

ERRORS

Anderson in his ruling lists several problems with the prosecution against Fultz.

The government placed an undercover officer in jail with Fultz in an attempt to get incriminating evidence from him. That occurred after a criminal complaint was filed against Fultz, which violated the law, Anderson ruled.

In another example Fultz invoked his right to an attorney, though authorities continuing to question him — another violation, the ruling states.

Prosecutors lost a CD containing evidence of Amber Nelson planning marijuana greenhouse thefts, Anderson states. Nelson, married to Philbrook at the time, was given immunity.

Additionally, a video interview of Fultz’s two codefendants — Devencenzi and Philbrook — had no audio. A photo showing Nelson’s shoes, presumably to be used to compare to footprints at the grow, was lost.

"No explanation was offered for this loss of evidence," Anderson states.

One piece of evidence Klein focused on was a "package deal" between Devencenzi and Philbrook. According to Anderson, an email not provided to Klein until after Fultz’s mistrial shows that Devencenzi and Philbrook both had to plead guilty, say they participated in the robbery and that Fultz shot and killed Zafft.

Anderson said that when a case depends heavily on accomplice testimony, a witness is compelled to provide particular evidence. That taints the testimony.

"In this case, the prosecution’s case against defendant Fultz rests on the testimony of accomplices," the judge states. "Interfering with that testimony denies the defendant a fair trial under any analysis."

