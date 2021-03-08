Nevada County judge declares hung jury in murder case

A jury has been unable to reach a verdict in the murder trial of Dennis Daly, the 73-year-old Vietnam veteran charged with brutally beating his wife in 2019.

The forewoman of the Truckee jury told visiting Judge Elliot Lee Daum they could not reach a verdict either on the charge of murder or on a lesser charge of assault using force likely to cause great bodily injury, leading Daum to declare a mistrial Monday.

Dennis Daly was arrested in late October 2019 after authorities alleged he punched wife Stacey Sokol Daly, 63, repeatedly in the head. Stacey Daly died Nov. 2, 2019, after lapsing into a coma.

During the trial in Nevada County Superior Court, prosecutor Cambria Lisonbee sought to convince the jury that Stacey Daly’s death was caused by having been beaten by her husband. Defense counsel Jennifer Granger, however, argued there was no evidence her client is guilty of murder with “malice aforethought,” meaning an intent to kill or harm, or that he even caused Stacey’s death.

