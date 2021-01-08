Nevada County increases COVID-19 testing

FROM A RELEASE:

Nevada County’s Grass Valley COVID-19 testing site has increased testing to six days a week to add 165 more tests to its weekly testing capacity, an increase of more that 15% of the testing site’s previous capacity. Placer County’s Truckee COVID-19 testing site also recently increased their daily testing capacity as well.

Testing is available for anyone, whether or not you have insurance. You must pre-register and schedule an appointment at https://www.lhi.care/covidtesting or call 1-888-634-1123. For assistance scheduling a COVID-19 test, contact 211 Connecting Point at 1-833-DIAL211 to speak to a local call specialist.

Appointments are available Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Grass Valley and Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Truckee. Return time for results may vary and can be expected within two to seven days.

The Grass Valley testing site is located at 231 Colfax Avenue (formerly Summer Thymes) and the Truckee testing site is located at 10990 Donner Pass Road (across the street from the Tahoe Forest Health System).

COVID-19 testing may also be available through your local physician’s office and is becoming more readily available through private companies as well. Visit http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus/testing for more information.

If You’ve Tested Positive for COVID-19

Nevada County currently has widespread transmission of COVID-19 and is under a Stay Home Order due to available ICU capacity in the State’s Greater Sacramento Region. If you have tested positive for COVID-19, please follow the Isolation Guidance and share the Quarantine Guidance with your close contacts.

More Information

For more information visit http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus or speak with a local call center representative at 211 Connecting Point by calling 1-833-DIAL211. For more information on local immunization efforts and weekly vaccine updates visit http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus/vaccine.

Source: Nevada County