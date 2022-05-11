 Nevada County hosts canned food drive with Food Bank of Nevada County | TheUnion.com
Elias Funez
  

Nevada County is teaming up with the Food Bank of Nevada County to host a canned food drive through Friday during business hours. The Food Bank of Nevada County procures nutritious food and distributes it to individuals and families in need. People can donate canned meals such as ravioli, chili, or spaghetti; individually wrapped items such as granola bars, nuts, or cups of fruit; and any shelf-stable food items such as pasta or cereal to support the community’s most vulnerable populations. Four donation bins are available — at the Eric Rood Administration Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City; Grass Valley Library, 207 Mill St., Grass Valley; Nevada County Public Health: 500 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley; and Brighton Greens Resource Center: 988 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley.
Photo Illustration by: Elias Funez

 

News
