Nevada County honors YubaNet for 20 year of news service

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday recognized YubaNet founders Susan Levitz and Pascale Fusshoeller with a certificate of recognition for 20 years of delivering news to Nevada County.

“I don’t make the news, I report the news,” Fusshoeller said. “Susan was honored, I felt embarrassed.”

YubaNet.com was launched in 1999 by editor Fusshoeller and publisher Levitz to deliver daily local news to the Sierra. Over the last 20 years YubaNet has provided the county with original reporting, contributions from local businesses and organizations, community events and meetings, calendars and a dedicated Fire News page that tracks fire incidents regionally and nationally.

YubaNet has worked with the county as a community advocate for fire safety, publishing a Ready for Wildfire series that provides residents with tips and information on best fire safe practices. Fusshoeller has also served as a moderator for many community events, town halls and meetings.

Fusshoeller credits coffee and the occasional wood-chopping excursion for sustaining her motivation over the past two decades, and considers her collaboration with other media outlets as a point of pride.

“We have pretty good working relationships with the other outlets in western Nevada County,” Fusshoeller said “We collaborate well and that’s worth highlighting.”

