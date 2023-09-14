Eight awards were given to Nevada County employees at the regular Board meeting this week before a standing-room only crowd in the Chambers of the Rood Center in Nevada City.
The Human Resources Department coordinates the annual Employee Recognition Award program and this year 103 nominations were received, according to County officials.
"We want to give you the recognition you deserve," Supervisor Chair Ed Scofield representing District 2 said. "Thank you for all the work you do for our County."
Casey Davey, a behavioral health nurse, was named Nevada County Employee of the Year.
"[Davey] works with our most vulnerable populations, and in so doing, works with Probation, Social Services, Behavioral Health, the Public Defender, the District Attorney, the Sheriff's Office, Child Protective Services, and many other departments," according to the Nevada County website.
The Emergency Operations Center Team (EPCT) and Nevada County Roads Crew were named Nevada County Collaborative Teams of the Year.
The EPCT are dedicated employees who worked nonstop for 19 days to help keep community members safe, working with local organizations to ensure essential services were provided to those in need during the February 2023 winter storms.
Nevada County Roads Crew are unsung heroes frequently worked 12-hour shifts in freezing weather, often in the dark of night, sometimes at high elevations and on very curvy and dangerous roads, official reports state.
Claire Chapple from the Community Development Agency earned the Above and Beyond award.
Kevin Archbold, Nevada County Information & General Services – Facilities Maintenance in Truckee was recognized with the Innovator of the Year award.
Jacquelyne Acree, Assessor’s Office, was given the Rookie of the Year award.
Public Defender, Adria Villegas was named Supervisor of the Year.
Aiden Keller, District Attorney’s Office was recognized as Intern/Volunteer of the Year, according to official reports.