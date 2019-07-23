Nevada County honors employees

From left, Jenn Tamo, administrative analyst for the Office of Emergency Services, receives the rookie of the year award from Nevada County Supervisor Sue Hoek. Alan Riquelmy/ariquelmy@theunion.com
From left, David Garcia, program manager of the county's Solid Waste Department, was a nominee in the collaborative employee or team of the year category. Supervisor Ed Scofield recognized Garcia at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting. Alan Riquelmy/ariquelmy@theunion.com
From left, Jeff Merriman, code compliance program manager, received the supervisor of the year award from Supervisor Dan Miller. Nevada County honored several of its employees on Tuesday. Alan Riquelmy/ariquelmy@theunion.com
From left, Beverly Glenn, office assistant in Central Services, above and beyond employee of the year; Mike Dent (on behalf of his team), director of Child Support Services & Collections, collaborative team of the year; Andrea Sexton, administrative analyst for the Health and Human Services Agency, innovative employee of the year; Jenn Tamo, administrative analyst for the Office of Emergency Services, rookie of the year; Linda Sager, Accountant Auditor in the Auditor's Office, employee of the year; Jeff Merriman, code compliance program manager, supervisor of the year; and Sue Horne (appearing for award winner Jenifer Triplett, assessment assistant in the Assessor's Office), multiplier employee of the year. Alan Riquelmy/ariquelmy@theunion.com
From left, Beverly Glenn, office assistant in Central Services, receives the above and beyond employee of the year award from Supervisor Richard Anderson. Alan Riquelmy/ariquelmy@theunion.com
From left, Kristian Hamilton, Teal Caddy and Ali O'Brien were nominees in the collaborative employee or team of the year category. Supervisor Ed Scofield recognized the team Tuesday. The group works in the Nevada County elections office. Alan Riquelmy/ariquelmy@theunion.com