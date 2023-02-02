Last week the Nevada County Board of Supervisors honored 115 employees, with a combined service of 1,235 years, who have served between 5 and 25 years at the County.
“We do so much work within our community, throughout the state, and in some cases even the nation, and when we talk about the programs that we are so proud of, it’s the people that make them work,” board chairperson Ed Scofield said before recognizing the six employees receiving service awards for 25 years — Kim Cuisinot, Annette LeFrancois, Dawn Federmeyer, Jeannette Mullenax, Robert Hoskin and Mike Sypnicki.
“There’s a tremendous amount of pride in our employees and what we do. This is really an honor,” Scofield said.
Nevada County is one of the largest employers in the area, with approximately 800 employees covering a full range of services and positions, from accountants to wastewater treatment system operators.
“I am honored to come to work every day and work with such a smart, dedicated team,” Nevada County Chief Executive Officer Alison Lehman said. “Our staff is committed to providing the highest level of service to our community, which shows with how many employees we recognized for their service here today.”
Sixteen county employees were recognized for 20 years of employment: Alicia Burget, Christopher Stanio, Linda Luchessa, Merrill Straub, Hope Claar, Matthew Steen, Mike Cooper, Olivia Ellis, Russell Greene, Elizabeth Hare, Tamara Holdcroft, Timothy Highsmith, James Kraywinkel, Jon Nau, Jason Spillner and William Prechter.
Twenty employees were recognized for 15 years of employment: John Agostinho, Shelly Talbot, Angelina Coffey, Tim Walz, Jonathan Blix, Laurel Foster, Micah Arbaugh, David Garcia, Meri Fisher, Cindy Hunt, Kathy Gibbons, Keri Klein, Andrew Liller, Dennis Haack, Mechelle Morgan, Anna Tyner, Brandon Weiss, Esteban Salinas, Pat Schoellerman and Holly Whittaker.
Twenty employees were recognized for 10 years of employment: Jim Amaral, Shauneen Deschaine, Gregory Faber, Margie Castellanos, Monte Gillan, Daniel Gomez, Piret Griffith, Bradley Rist, Kevin Gunning, Rory Sonnier, Denise Harben, Sheree Toller, Paul Johnson, Leslie Vera, Catrie Levenson, Luci Wilson, Dustin Moe, Trina Woodward, Jeffrey Petersen and Brandon Lampe.
Fifty-three employees were recognized for 5 years: Mellissa Alisch, Jay Marshall, Casey Ayer, Tracy Miller, Donna Morello, Jason Costa, Jaymie Nicholson, Chris De Nijs, Thomas Oates, Justin Drinkwater, Michelle O’Connor, Ashley Fucci, Danielle Funk, Carlos Ortega, Cheryl Gonzales, Brendan Phillips, Jerrilyn Gow, Sylvia Pichitino, Melissa Hawk, Lauren Plantenga, Crystal Jennings, Tiffani Rooney, Linnea Johnston, Trisha Tillotson, Nick Curtain, Rachel Tucker, Erika Valdez, Jennifer Borchert, Kimberly Wellman, Acacia Daniels, Taylor Wolfe, Casey Davey, Patrick Maloney, Deirdre Day, Kathy Miller, Ruby Jean De Quiroz, Joy Reed, Amanda Ellis, Ana Rivera, Michael Haines, Kenneth Springsted, Darren Hamberlin, Zoe Toffaleti, Nicole Johnson, Mindy Trygg, Priya Kannall, Taylor King, Robin VanValkenburgh, Christopher Lambert, Haley Wall, Kristen Layton, Caleb Warr, and Bonny Long.