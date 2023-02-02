Last week the Nevada County Board of Supervisors honored 115 employees, with a combined service of 1,235 years, who have served between 5 and 25 years at the County.

“We do so much work within our community, throughout the state, and in some cases even the nation, and when we talk about the programs that we are so proud of, it’s the people that make them work,” board chairperson Ed Scofield said before recognizing the six employees receiving service awards for 25 years — Kim Cuisinot, Annette LeFrancois, Dawn Federmeyer, Jeannette Mullenax, Robert Hoskin and Mike Sypnicki.