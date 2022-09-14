Nevada County honored for internship program

Nevada County was honored this week with a Challenge Award for a program it made that’s created a new pipeline for employees, provides on-the-job experience and has helped save over $800,000 in salary costs.

Since 2019, Nevada County has hosted 94 interns who have contributed over 40,000 hours serving Nevada County and its residents. The California State Association of Counties (CSAC) recognized the county’s intern program with the Challenge Award.

“Nevada County wowed our judges,” said Chastity Benson, CSAC director of operations and education programs, in a news release. “Nevada County’s internship program has a progressive approach to recruitment, engages community partners, and goes beyond the normal internship experience.”

Seeing the opportunities to develop a local talent pool and provide new experiences to work in local government, creating a robust internship program was a priority for Nevada County CEO Alison Lehman.

“Our internships have proved successful in giving people the job experience they need to gain long-term employment after they complete their internship,” added Human Resources Director Steve Rose. “We have maintained an impressive 69% post internship hire rate.”

Multiple partnerships with eastern and western county high school districts, community colleges, four-year colleges and universities, and a host of military and veterans’ associations (SkillBridge, Army PaYS, Military Spouse Program) have expanded the reach of the internship program. Each potential intern who comes to the county is matched to available internships within applicable departments.

“It’s such a special thing working in a place where people are innovative and passionate about what they do. I’m especially proud of our work to provide new opportunities to military veterans,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Sue Hoek at Tuesday’s award presentation.

Nevada County’s Internship Program is designed to provide learning and experience opportunities for individuals in the community, high school and college students, and members of the military community. Human Resources works with interested interns and departments to match departmental needs with made-to-order internship opportunities.

Learn more about internship opportunities at Nevada County at http://www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/Internships , or fill out an internship inquiry application.

CSAC’s annual statewide program honors innovation and best practices in county government. Nevada County’s Internship Program is one of four programs honored with the CSAC 2021 Challenge and Merit Awards. Nevada County’s Internship Program received a Challenge Award, while the county’s Rapid Response Team, Budget Tools and Training Program, and Emergency Sheltering efforts received Merit Awards.

Source: Nevada County