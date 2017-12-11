Nevada County home invasion: 1 suspect in custody, 2 remain at large

One person is in custody and two more are on the run after a Monday morning home invasion on Grizzly Trail, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said.

The robbery happened just before 7 a.m. in the 13000 block of Grizzly Trail. Three suspects broke inside a home, tied up at least two people and tried to steal a safe, Sheriff Keith Royal said.

"It looks like they tried to take the safe in their vehicle," he added.

Something led to the vehicle becoming disabled. Authorities then caught one of the suspects. The other two — who had knives and machetes — remain at large, the sheriff said.

"We’re in pursuit of two," Royal said. "They took off on foot. Their vehicle was disabled."

Officers responded to the rural area after a victim managed to free himself and contact authorities. It appears that no one is injured, Royal said.

The suspects — described as white men in their early 20s — were wearing masks and gray or white hoodies, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Royal encouraged people to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 530-265-7880 if they have any information.

"You see someone who looks unusual, shouldn’t be there, give us a call," Royal said.

Check back for more on this story.

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect the area where the home invasion occurred.