Nevada County health experts stress need to help limit spread of COVID-19 this summer

As Nevada County COVID-19 case counts rise locally, county public health officials are asking people to avoid gatherings with non-household members. Residents are reminded to follow best practices for reducing the spread of COVID-19, including washing hands regularly, practicing physical distancing of at least six feet, staying home if you’re feeling sick, wearing a face covering (required in public), disinfecting high-touch surfaces and practicing good hygiene.

Gatherings with family and friends have long been a part of traditional summer celebrations, but this year is different. Gatherings between people from different households are still not allowed under the statewide Stay-at-Home Order.

“As we see the number of cases go up steadily in our community and statewide, we ask that everyone take these restrictions on gatherings seriously,” said Director of Nevada County Public Health Jill Blake. “Our ability to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Nevada County relies on everyone doing their part and following current public health guidance.”

Since June 1, the county has seen the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases nearly triple, from 42 at the beginning of the month to 116 on June 30. Both sides of the county have seen significant increases, which mirrors surges in adjacent counties and at the state and national level.

Most of the new cases in Nevada County come directly from informal gatherings between different households that are still not allowed. The county urges residents to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by not gathering with people outside their household and following state and local public health guidance. To stay informed, visit http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus.