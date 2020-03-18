Nevada County, Grass Valley and Nevada City limit public counter services, close buildings starting Thursday

The following is from a press release submitted to The Union:

“The County, City of Grass Valley and City of Nevada City continue to jointly respond to coronavirus and COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus, by implementing social distancing protocols. Coronavirus continues to be an emerging, rapidly evolving situation. We thank our community partners who are making all efforts to help protect the community, from practicing social distancing to following the state and federal guidelines for gatherings. By following the best practices our community can help flatten the bell curve of those possibly contracting COVID-19, help guard against our local health care systems becoming overwhelmed, and protect those most vulnerable to coronavirus in our community.

County of Nevada

To protect the community and slow the spread of COVID-19, the County of Nevada is temporarily closing county facilities to the public beginning Thursday, March 19.

The county will continue to provide essential services such as law enforcement, wastewater, roads maintenance, emergency services, transit and social services, behavioral health and public health services. The county has implemented telecommuting and teleconferencing for employees, where appropriate and feasible.

Although there may be changes in the delivery of services, many services are going to continue in remote or online formats. Residents are encouraged to find remote and e-services online at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus.

We recognize that many jurisdictions have decided to shelter in place, including Sacramento County. We want to continue to encourage the community to practice social distancing and prepare for the continued disruption of daily life.

Coronavirus continues to be an emerging, rapidly evolving situation. Find local, up-to-date information and links to state and federal guidance at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus.

City of Grass Valley

To protect the health and safety of the general public, the city’s front counter will be transitioning all customer interactions to over the phone and email communications until further notice. Although the public counter will be closed to the public, we understand the importance of continuing to provide customer service to our community, so we will still be available via phone and email Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The city will respond to email inquiries sent to info@cityofgrassvalley.com and city staff will be available by phone via (530) 274-4350 (Extension 0). Please understand we may experience higher than normal call volumes during this time; we will make every effort to respond to emails and voicemails within 24-48 hours.

All city applications and forms are available on the City’s website:

All business license services, including application and renewal, are available online:

Over-the-counter building permit services are also available online:

All utility billing services are available online:

We are operating under unfamiliar circumstances and will continue to adapt to the situation as it evolves. We will continue to share information as it becomes available. We appreciate your understanding and thank you for your patience as we make efforts to protect the overall wellbeing of our community.

City of Nevada City

To assist our residents and businesses, the city is issuing an emergency order effective through May 31, 2020, (or until the expiration of any extension by Governor Newsom of his Executive Order No. N-28-20), preventing landlords from evicting residential and commercial tenants for nonpayment of rent due to financial impacts of COVID-19.

To protect the health and safety of the general public, the emergency order also closes Nevada City parks, city pool and public restrooms which include; Pioneer Park, Calanan, Penzance Parks, Pioneer Park Pool, Commercial Street, Robinson Plaza and Pioneer Park bathrooms. Also the city’s office will be closed and transitioning all front counter customer interactions to over-the-phone and email communications until further notice. Although the public counter will be closed to the public, we understand the importance of continuing to provide customer service to our community, so we will still be available via phone and email Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All city forms and applications can be found on the city website at http://www.nevadacityca.gov. Any email inquiries can also be made through the city website.

City staff will be available by phone via (530) 265-2496 (Extension 100). Please understand we may experience higher than normal call volumes during this time; we will make every effort to respond to emails and voicemails within 24-48 hours.

We appreciate your understanding and thank you for your patience as we make efforts to protect the overall wellbeing of our community.”

Source: Release from Nevada City, Grass Valley and Nevada County