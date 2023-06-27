Washington Ridge: A well-run facility with great community benefit
Summary: The 2022/2023 Nevada County Civil Grand Jury inspected the Washington Ridge Camp on October 26, 2022, to “inquire into the conditions and management of public prisons in the county” as Penal Code § 919(b) requires. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation operates Washington Ridge Conservation Camp in collaboration with Cal Fire.
The Grand Jury commends The Washington Ridge Conservation Camp. It is well run. Its services cost significantly less than other available options. A facility official reported that Washington Ridge Conservation Camp saves our taxpayers almost $3M each year in firefighting and fuel-reduction costs.
Washington Ridge Conservation Camp manages the facility well, and it is in good condition except for an issue related to the facility’s age.
This California State facility provides numerous services such as:
1. California Department of Water Resources (clearing the local waterways of debris) 2. Placer County Roads (Fuel Reduction)
3. Placer County Parks (Fuel Reduction)
4. Auburn Parks and Recreation Areas (Fuel Reduction)
5. Tahoe National Parks (Fuel Reduction and Habitat improvement)
6. Yuba County Public Works (Clean up levels and waterways of debris)
7. Firefighting
Nevada County — Challenges in Managing Contracts
Summary: A prior grand-jury report led the 2022-2023 Nevada County Grand Jury to investigate Nevada County’s contract management. The County has no centralized contract-management system, so each County department uses its own approach. The County also lacks enough trained staff to manage contracts and conduct regular audits. This prevents the County from efficiently managing its contracts and from ensuring that vendors are using County funds appropriately. Recent reports that the County commissioned revealed shortcomings in contract-management and uncovered irregularities in two contracts that the County had not realized. The County has initiated a study to address some of the problems. The Jury accordingly has made findings and recommendations to assist the County.
Proper contract management requires follow-ups and audits. The Great Recession resulted in cutting many staffing positions in the County. The Auditor-Controller’s office has never returned to pre-recession staffing. This leaves gaps in service. In the fall of 2021, the County pulled together a team through the Chief Executive Officer’s office, to research and improve processes in awarding and following up on these matters. Some standards were implemented. The Nevada County Purchasing Department is central in most departments’ processes.
The Jury’s investigation revealed several areas that the County needs to address to put its contract management on a firmer footing.
Create a centralized contract management system
Budget to cover administrative costs for grants without administrative-funding provisions
Increase staffing for contract management and auditing, both in the Auditor Controller’s office and in the Office of Emergency Services
Provide comprehensive training for County contract-management personnel • Include certain provisions in contracts with vendors, concerning
Advancing contract funds
Auditing vendors
Nonprofit vendors’ bookkeeping methods
Nonprofit vendors’ conduct
Restrict contract extensions or amendments to minimal additions to on-going projects, by putting new projects out for bids
Establish and use a vendor-prequalification system
Use the bidding process for new projects
Deficiencies in these areas have two adverse effects. First, they prevent the County from properly overseeing contracts to ensure that vendors are qualified and performing their contract obligations promptly and properly. Second, they prevent the County from being able to perform audits to ensure that vendors are spending contract funds appropriately.
Donner Lake: A Pearl in Peril
Summary: Donner Lake is one of the most beautiful lakes in the Sierra Nevada and located within the Town of Truckee which at more than seventeen thousand people is the most populous town in Nevada County. Donner Lake is a mixed residential and business community that attracts tourists, vacationers, and others who seek recreation and unique alpine settings.
A hub for recreation, there are two public beaches and 37 public piers that provide ready access to the lake for sunbathers, swimmers, fishers, paddlers, and other outdoor enthusiasts. The lake holds some of the largest Mackinaw trout in California and is home to brown trout, rainbow trout, and Kokanee salmon. (Lakepedia 2015-2021) (Activities 2023)
The construction of Interstate 80 (completed in 1964) was a significant event affecting the Donner Lake area. Transient human activity and resident settlers have influenced the Truckee and Donner Lake area since before the days of the historic Donner party’s trek across the Sierra.
Interstate 80 infrastructure and other building activity in the Truckee area over the past 150 years have placed a burden on the environment, specifically the watershed surrounding Donner Lake. Runoff and erosion associated with steep slopes above and below Interstate 80 have created dangerous conditions and ongoing challenges for residents living below the interstate as well as negatively impacting the health of Donner Lake.
Within the circumference of Donner Lake, one hillside stands out as the steepest and most lightly vegetated. It is made up of the most erosive type of rock in the area. It is ranked in the highest categories of risk for erosion and landslides, and it is the focus of this report.
Decades of citizen complaints and critical observations of others have focused on Interstate 80 drainage design and infrastructure being unable to adequately manage stormwater and spring melt runoff in the Donner Basin area. These conditions have damaged roads, homes, utilities, stormwater management facilities, and imperil Donner Lake.
Challenges with the water quality of Donner Lake have been known since 1978, or earlier. Beginning in 2011 the Environmental Protection Agency classified the lake as an impaired water due to priority organics including PCBs, Chlordane, and Arsenic.
This has resulted in fish consumption guidelines published by the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment. However, the lake is considered safe for swimming, boating, kayaking, etc.
The Nevada County Grand Jury’s investigation has produced evidence that most stakeholders agree the hillside that is the focus of this report has created problems that endanger Truckee residents and Donner Lake. All interviewed are willing to cooperate and collaborate to address the challenges.
All interviewed agreed addressing the interrelated issues will require not only securing funding but a commitment to collaboration and cooperation among local, county, regional, state, and federal agencies.
The Town of Truckee has made protecting the environment a priority. The town’s forward looking 2025 and 2040 General Plans both contain action items for improvement. There are non profit agencies in the Donner Basin, such as the Truckee River Watershed Council, and the Donner Lake Interagency Partnership for Stewardship, that focus on environmental projects improving the Basin’s lands and waters.
The Grand Jury recommends Truckee assume a leadership role and establish a partnership with the County of Nevada and Donner Lake Interagency Partnership for Stewardship to convene a consortium of stakeholders dedicated to identifying and implementing solutions to the water quality issues facing Donner Lake and the associated risks to people and property as identified in this report.
Nevada County School Boards: An Educational Opportunity
Summary: The 2022-2023 Nevada County Grand Jury investigated a citizen complaint regarding a Board of Trustees October 5, 2022, meeting of the Nevada Joint Union High School District. At this meet ing, multiple Trustees spoke in favor of candidates running for open positions on the Nevada Joint Union High School District Board.
The campaigning actions of the Trustees may have violated Education Code 7054. This law is also specifically referenced in the Board Policy for Nevada Joint Union High School District (Board Policy 1160). Even if not directly identified as a board policy, all school boards are subject to the laws included in the California Education Code.
The October meeting was held less than two months after the Nevada Joint Union High School District Board received Legal and Parliamentary Board Training provided by the California School Board Association. This training included presentations on trustees’ obligations relative to federal, state and local directives, board meeting procedures, and The Brown Act. The Jury found no evidence that training specific to political campaigning was included. Non-compliance with the California Education Code could lead to undermining the integrity and transparency of this institution.
The 2022-2023 Nevada County Grand Jury recommends actions be taken by the County Superintendent of Schools and school district boards to prevent future inappropriate campaign behavior.
