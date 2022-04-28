Nevada County gets storm damage grant
The Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit has secured funding for a direct funded grant with the purpose to mitigate the impacts from the damaging heavy storm that began in December, a news release states.
The primary goal of the $950,000 grant is to provide financial support to focus wildfire risk mitigation efforts on community protection, ingress, and egress. Due to the heavy snowfall, significant quantities of downed trees and broken treetops have been added to already heavy fuel loading. This material will become dry and available to burn this coming summer.
The grant aims to assist in buffering main evacuation routes and corridors for safety of the traveling public and responding fire resources.
“We’re grateful for Cal Fire’s tireless support during the storm and afterward with the cleanup,” said Supervisor Ed Scofield, whose district includes some of the hardest-hit areas this winter, in the release. “There is still a lot of work to do. This grant will directly support clearing fuels from key evacuation routes in Nevada County before they can become a dangerous source of fuel this fire season.”
Nevada County will benefit by direct funding to Nevada County Public Works to augment an existing grant program for the roadside treatment of hazardous vegetation.
“Nevada County is a strong partner in wildfire prevention,” Cal Fire Unit Chief Brian Estes said. “We are very pleased to be able to secure this funding and assist with mitigating the impacts to the people of Nevada County through this grant.”
Source: Cal Fire
