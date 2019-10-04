Nevada County gas prices higher than state, national averages

After the average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 10 cents per gallon over the past two weeks, and as California’s average price climbed to $4.16, a majority of western Nevada County’s stations remained below $4 per gallon Friday.

The highest price per gallon in Grass Valley and Nevada City — at $4.29, a full dime higher than the rest of stations — was sold at Chevron on Sacramento Street in Nevada City. Chevron’s three other stations in the area — at McKnight Way, South Auburn Street, and at the Idaho Maryland roundabout, — charged $4.19 per gallon.

The lowest record price in the area, at 1 p.m. Friday, was $3.85 at ARCO at Brunswick and East Main Street in the Glenbrook Basin.

According to AAA, California’s average price per gallon rose to $4.16 — the highest in the nation — up from $3.89 last week and $3.63 last month. California’s average price per gallon on Friday was 38 cents higher than the $3.78 recorded at the same time last year.

The national average price per gallon on Friday was $2.66, down from $2.91 from one year ago, the agency reported. The lowest average price per gallon among all states Friday was $2.29 in Louisana and Mississippi.

California’s average price per gallon for diesel fuel was $4.03 Friday, while the national average was $3.01 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey told the Associated Press earlier this week that the jump in the national average price per gallon over the past two weeks resulted mostly from a drone attack this month on Saudi Arabia’s key oil processing facility. The attack briefly slashed the nation’s crude production in half before being restored.

According to the AAA, the Energy Information Administration’s data revealed Thursday that gas demand is starting to decline, a typical trend for the fall.

“Since Monday, the national average for unleaded regular gasoline has increased by a only penny to $2.66,” AAA reported. “If demand continues to drop, while stocks decline or hold steady, pump prices will likely continue to stabilize.”

The highest average price by county in California Friday was in Mono County ($5.09), followed by Trinity ($4.43), San Luis Obispo ($4.33) and San Francisco ($4.32). Humboldt and Nevada counties were next at $4.25 per gallon. The lowest average price among California counties on Friday was $3.95 in Tuolumne County.