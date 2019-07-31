Nevada County forum set for state Assembly District 1 race
know & go
What: Forum for state Assembly District 1 race
Where: Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City
When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15
A forum for the state Assembly District 1 race is scheduled for Aug. 15 in Nevada County.
All five candidates have agreed to attend the 6:30 p.m. forum at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City. Hosted by the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County, the forum is open to the public, a release states.
Candidates seeking the state Assembly District 1 seat are Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt; and Republicans Megan Dahle; Patrick Henry Jones; Lane Rickard; and Joe Turner.
The election is Aug. 27.
Megan Dahle is the wife of Brian Dahle, who left the Assembly seat in June after winning a spot on the state Senate. His departure necessitated the upcoming special election.
If no one candidate garners 50% plus one vote, the top two vote-getters will advance to a Nov. 5 runoff.
Candidates will field questions from the public and local media.
