Nevada County for Black Lives virtual concert set for Thursday

A group of Nevada Union High School alumni have organized a virtual concert fundraiser, titled Nevada County for Black Lives, with proceeds going toward seven organizations centered around racial justice and equity.

The concert, set to begin 6 p.m. Thursday, will feature local musicians Brett Shady, Davia, Evan Rashby, and The String Sisters. Viewers will be able to tune in virtually through Zoom and Facebook Live, and donations will be accepted from then through midnight Aug. 4.

The organizations to be benefitted include Creating Communities Beyond Bias and Color Me Human, both of which are local to Nevada County and work toward eliminating racism in the community through education and outreach. The fundraiser will also support the Youth Justice Coalition, TGI Justice Project, The Bail Project, and Phat Beets Produce — California-based organizations that tackle issues like mass incarceration and food insecurity in various cities.

Lastly, proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the Loveland Foundation, an organization which provides assistance toward access to mental health services, with an emphasis in serving Black women and girls.

“It’s really hard to choose who to support right now because there are so many Black-led, youth-led organizations out there who are supporting vulnerable communities,” said Zoe Brownwood, one of the event organizers. She explained that the group chose these seven organizations because they represent a variety of approaches to social justice.

The event will be sponsored by BriarPatch Food Co-Op, which alongside four private donors will be matching the first $6,000 raised. Organizers have set a total goal of $14,000 for the event in hopes of contributing $2,000 to each organization.

About partnering with BriarPatch, Brownwood said, “They’ve been a really prominent part of our community and they definitely work with a social justice lens in their provision of food for our community.”

She described the local community’s response to the fundraiser as largely positive so far, with over 200 Facebook users indicating interest in attending and some reaching out to organizers to express appreciation for the event.

There has been some local backlash in response to BriarPatch’s support of the event after it shared information about the fundraiser in a Wednesday Facebook post.

“When they’ve posted our graphics, there have been people saying they don’t want to shop their store anymore, which is really disheartening,” said Brownwood. “But, I think overwhelmingly the community is excited to come together to support this.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.