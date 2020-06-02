Nevada County fiscal policy unchanged by pandemic

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year that largely maintains fiscal policies enacted over the last several years and uses reserves to absorb near-term revenue losses from the COVID-19 shutdown.

The budget projects $251 million in revenue and $266 million in expenditures. It recognizes a $24 million loss in revenue that will be offset by nearly $15 million in expenditure reductions and about $10 million in reserve funding.

The revenue loss hits the General Fund discretionary budget the hardest, which is funded through sales, property, transient occupancy and other taxes. About 61% of General Fund discretionary spending goes toward public protection.

During the presentation county officials suggested property tax rate and collection — a large revenue driver for the county — could lag by about two years as an economic indicator, meaning it will be some time before the county knows the true effect on homeowners.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The budget states COVID-19 will also affect investment return on the state’s pension system down the road, which could exacerbate liability problems.

County officials said they will know more about the economic impacts of COVID-19 and revise the budget after the first quarter of the next fiscal year, in September.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.