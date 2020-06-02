Nevada County fiscal policy unchanged by pandemic
Staff Writer
The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year that largely maintains fiscal policies enacted over the last several years and uses reserves to absorb near-term revenue losses from the COVID-19 shutdown.
The budget projects $251 million in revenue and $266 million in expenditures. It recognizes a $24 million loss in revenue that will be offset by nearly $15 million in expenditure reductions and about $10 million in reserve funding.
The revenue loss hits the General Fund discretionary budget the hardest, which is funded through sales, property, transient occupancy and other taxes. About 61% of General Fund discretionary spending goes toward public protection.
During the presentation county officials suggested property tax rate and collection — a large revenue driver for the county — could lag by about two years as an economic indicator, meaning it will be some time before the county knows the true effect on homeowners.
Support Local Journalism
The budget states COVID-19 will also affect investment return on the state’s pension system down the road, which could exacerbate liability problems.
County officials said they will know more about the economic impacts of COVID-19 and revise the budget after the first quarter of the next fiscal year, in September.
To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User