Nevada County firefighters respond to two fires Monday

Two fires kept Nevada County firefighters busy early Monday afternoon, although both were extinguished quickly.

Around noon, the Penn Valley Fire Protection District was notified of a structure fire in the Empress Road area, the department stated in a Facebook post. The first unit at scene found a 21-foot trailer fully involved with a small amount of vegetation on fire as well.

The fire was quickly contained with assistance from Grass Valley, Ophir Hill and Rough and Ready fire departments, the post stated. The trailer was a total loss, but no one was injured.

The cause of the fire was an escaped debris burn, according to the post.

“The pile caught a gust of wind and burned through some pine needles to the trailer,” it stated. “This serves as a good reminder to never burn when it is windy.”

Grass Valley also responded to a fire to help Nevada County Consolidated firefighters knock down a garage fire in Alta Sierra.

Around 1:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the reported fire inside a detached garage, according to an Instagram post by the Grass Valley/Nevada City Fire Department. The fire was contained to the garage, and no injuries were reported.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.