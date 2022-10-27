Nevada County fire safety advocate recognized

Nevada City resident Gloria Novak was awarded a certificate of recognition by Nevada County’s Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Novak was nominated by District I supervisor Heidi Hall for her many years of public service to the Lake Vera Round Mountain Community and overall work to improve the lives of the community.

In particular, Novak has been an advocate for fire safety and public awareness of fire preparedness.

“I told (Hall) that I was in the Oakland Hills fire and the scariest thing about that was the fact that I saw a law enforcement officer who was trying to get people out, to be safe,” Novak said. “And in the process they all died; the police officer and the people he was trying to get out. So I realized then that evacuation routes are very important.”

Novak is using the trepidation she feels when considering local evacuation routes to do good; she and several other members started their Firewise group which has continued to grow.

“A group of us in my community here got together because we were all aware that our area was overgrown, there were too many people here for the evacuation routes. Just too many people,” she said.

“So we wrote a master plan for Lake Vera Round Mountain. It was adopted by the county but later dropped. But our little group grew from that and formed a group. We eventually became a certified Firewise community.”

In her spare time, Novak traverses evacuation routes and is appalled to see how many are nearly impassable.

“This gradually happened and I am still extraordinarily concerned because we do not have enough evacuation routes.

“If there’s a north wind, we’ll be another Paradise. That’s what we’re afraid of. And we’ve got all this BLM property that is hazardous.”

In regards to her county-deemed recognition on Tuesday, Novak said she is honored but isn’t one to take credit for the work her group has done.

“It’s wonderful of course but I hate being the center of attention,” said Novak. “I like doing the thing that I do. I am doing it because I am really worried about our community and I have been since 1995 when we all became aware we have problems.

“The only thing I can think of is even during the pandemic, we had problems I was worried about; one of our possible evacuation routes goes through BLM property, and so what I did is I would invite Heidi to come to our meetings and we held them outside on BLM land so they could see how bad it was, and what we’re trying to do in terms of evacuation. They listened to us.”

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.