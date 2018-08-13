Nevada County fire: Blaze off Highway 20, Uren Street extinguished

Fire officials say an old catalytic converter is responsible for a Monday afternoon vegetation fire that scorched about a quarter-acre of land off Highway 20, near Uren Street.

The fire began around 2:45 p.m. after pieces of an unknown vehicle’s catalytic converter broke off and sparked the blaze, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Mike Rufenacht said.

"They’ll break off and pieces will shoot off," he added.

Cal Fire, Grass Valley Fire Department and Nevada County Consolidated firefighters responded to the scene. They extinguished the fire and were focusing on hot spots by 3:20 p.m.

No one was hurt and no structures damaged, Rufenacht said.

Eastbound traffic was unaffected during the blaze. Westbound traffic was limited to one lane for some time.

"Maintain your vehicles," the battalion chief said. "Get your smog checks."