Nevada County Fencing Club hosts Open House/Open Fence

Members of the Nevada County Fencing Club will be demonstrating their skills and teaching potential newcomers to the club during their holiday open house scheduled for Monday Dec. 5.

Photo: Courtesy photo

On Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 the Nevada County Fencing Club will host a free Christmas Open House/Open Fence from 7:00pm -9:00pm at the Grass Valley Veteran’s Memorial Building, 255 S. Auburn St in Grass Valley.

Folks will be able to see fencers in action, participate, and learn what Olympic-style fencing is all about. Previous students and newcomers are welcome. If you have no fencing experience, no problem. We will be doing some instruction to start you off. Light refreshments will be offered. RSVP by emailing drrobwoodhall@gmail.com or call 530-432-1750.

For club information, visit https://ncfencing.wixsite.com/fencinggv

New class session begins January 9th, 2022.