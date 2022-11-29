Nevada County Fencing Club hosts Open House/Open Fence
On Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 the Nevada County Fencing Club will host a free Christmas Open House/Open Fence from 7:00pm -9:00pm at the Grass Valley Veteran’s Memorial Building, 255 S. Auburn St in Grass Valley.
Folks will be able to see fencers in action, participate, and learn what Olympic-style fencing is all about. Previous students and newcomers are welcome. If you have no fencing experience, no problem. We will be doing some instruction to start you off. Light refreshments will be offered. RSVP by emailing drrobwoodhall@gmail.com or call 530-432-1750.
For club information, visit https://ncfencing.wixsite.com/fencinggv
New class session begins January 9th, 2022.
Nevada County Fencing Club hosts Open House/Open Fence
On Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 the Nevada County Fencing Club will host a free Christmas Open House/Open Fence from 7:00pm -9:00pm at the Grass Valley Veteran’s Memorial Building, 255 S. Auburn St in Grass Valley.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments