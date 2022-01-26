Nevada County Fairgrounds selects new CEO

The Nevada County Fairgrounds Board of Directors announced Wednesday the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer, Dale Chasse, a news release states.

Chasse will assume his role on Tuesday.

Chasse comes from a background working in the entertainment industry, including several positions in pre-show production, security consulting, and event promotion.

Prior to joining the fairgrounds, Chasse was a bureau chief for the Department of Consumer Affairs in Sacramento. Chasse brings enforcement and budget administration experience, as well as strong public relations qualifications, having worked with the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

“We are excited that Dale shares the same passion for our beloved fairgrounds as the board and staff. Recognizing the value of this community asset, Dale will be working to add additional events to keep our fairgrounds busy throughout the year,” said Board President Andrew Trygg in a release. “Dale saw his opportunity to come back to his roots, the entertainment, and fairgrounds industry, and is excited to join the fair family.”

“It’s a dream to come back to the industry where I got my start, working with shows and concerts, and being an integral part of Nevada County, our community I call home,” Chasse said.

The fairgrounds’ former CEO, Patrick Eidman, announced his resignation in late August, saying that it would take effect in September. He had been CEO since 2018.

Chasse lives in Penn Valley with his wife and two children. His daughter is currently attending Sierra College and getting ready to transfer to the University of Nevada, Reno in the fall; and their son, who attends Nevada Union as a senior, and is also getting ready for college. His wife Danyae is in the teaching profession as an academic coach. The entire family is very active in the community.

As CEO, Chasse will be responsible for overseeing the annual Nevada County Fair, the Draft Horse Classic, the Country Christmas Faire, interim events and facility rentals, the RV Park, and the infrastructure of the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Source: Nevada County Fairgrounds