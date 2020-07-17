Nevada County Fairgrounds postpones drive-thru Treat Street

The Nevada County Fairgrounds has opted to postpone its planned drive-thru Treat Street.

The fairgrounds announced the decision Friday on Facebook, saying a handful of reasons led to the call.

“The reasons are many – recent public health directives, health and financial concerns from the Treat Street vendors, and increased food costs all resulted in making the event not feasible at this time,” the post states. “However, we will keep the plan in place in hopes that we can offer this at a future date – when it is safe to do so and the Treat Street organizations are more comfortable moving forward.”

According to the fairgrounds, the drive-thru Treat Street needed to make sense to the organizations that participated. The time isn’t right, and the fairgrounds said it applauds those groups that prioritized volunteers’ health.