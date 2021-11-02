Nevada County Fairgrounds opens search for new CEO

The Nevada County Fairgrounds has opened its search for a new CEO.

The fairgrounds’ former CEO, Patrick Eidman, announced his resignation in late August, saying that it would take effect in September. He had been CEO since 2018.

As of two weeks ago, the Nevada County Fairgrounds’ Board of Directors was actively developing a CEO recruitment brochure, board president and interim CEO Andrew Trygg said in an email at the time.

The recruitment brochure was released Tuesday.

According to the document, the fairgrounds will receive applications until 5 p.m. Nov. 24.

Once resumes are reviewed and finalist candidates interviewed, final determination and appointment of a new CEO will be made by the Board of Directors, which is currently operating with seven members instead of its typical nine.

The document identifies Feb. 1 as an ideal date for the fairgrounds to bring on its new CEO.

“Based on a timeline of the steps that the board discussed during closed session, we feel like February is the perfect timing to bring someone new on,” Trygg said in an email.

The recruitment brochure describes the Nevada County Fairgrounds as “an economic, social, and cultural treasure of Nevada County,” stating that its annual economic impact to the county is nearly $21 million, that it creates between 200 and 250 seasonal jobs, and that it generates approximately $274,000 in local tax revenue.

On the Junior Livestock and Ag Mechanics Auction the fairgrounds holds each year, the document adds that, this year, over $1 million was generated in sales by junior exhibitors.

Eidman said in an early July email that former fairgrounds deputy manager Wendy Oaks was no longer with the fairgrounds.

Trygg said Tuesday that the fairgrounds will also be filling that vacant position once the new CEO is on board.

