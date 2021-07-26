Nevada County Fairgrounds, local organizations team up for Community Involvement Day Aug. 2

“The Fair is Back in Town” and the Nevada County Fairgrounds is teaming up with local, nonprofit organizations — the Food Bank of Nevada County, Foothill Lions, Bright Futures for Youth, Story Club of Nevada County, Connecting Point, Karing Closet of Nevada County, Community Beyond Violence, Nevada County Diaper Project, Soroptimist International of Grass Valley’s White Barn Project, and Vitalant (formerly BloodSource) – on Aug. 2 for Community Involvement Day.

This is a day for members of the public to donate items to these participating nonprofit organizations, and in exchange, receive coupons for buy one, get one admission tickets to the fair. Or, donate blood to Vitalant on Community Involvement Day at the Nevada County Fair Blood Drive and receive a free admission ticket to the fair.

The organizations will be in Main Street Center at the Fairgrounds from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, to receive donations of any of the items listed below.

Food Bank of Nevada County: Canned soups and canned fruit with easy open tops, granola bars, pasta, cereal, instant meals (dry soup, oatmeal packs and rice cups)

Foothill Lions: Used hearing aids or prescription eye glasses.





Bright Futures for Youth: Craft supplies (including watercolor paints, acrylic paints, canvases, paint brushes, markers — no beads or glitter, please); gift carts (grocery, gas, local stores, Kmart, JC Penney, Target, etc); toiletries (feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes, toothpaste, travel-size shampoo); school supplies; winter jackets; new lap blankets; cell phones (unlocked, not AT&T or Cricket); Simple Mobile Sim cards/minute cards; packaged snacks, stamps; wet wipes.

Story Club of Nevada County: Children’s Books

Connecting Point: Toiletries (including soaps, toothpaste, toothbrushes, personal hygiene products, toilet paper, etc) for the Spirit Peer Empowerment Center.

Karing Closet of Nevada County: Two-gallon Ziplock bags; index cards; sharpies; hair ties; socks; underwear, bras, leggings, sweats, hoodies, shoes (Vans, Keds or Converse); pajamas, plain T-shirts, shorts, cardigans (clothing items should be new or very gently used in sizes from newborn to teen and preferably labeled and bagged for distribution to kids in need).

Community Beyond Violence: Diapers (any size, but extra need for sizes 4, 5 and 6); baby wipes; paper towels; disinfectant sprays & wipes; hand soap; disposable latex-free gloves; feminine hygiene products; toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothbrushes and toothpaste, deodorant, etc).

Nevada County Diaper Project: Unopened packages of diapers for any age children (newborn to 6 or pullups); monetary donations.

The White Barn Project: Gently used 4-H and FFA clothing used for fair — white button up shirts (short and long sleeve); white jeans; FFA jackets; 4-H hats/scarves; brown or black belts or boots.

Vitalant: For a free admission ticket to the fair, make a blood donation at the Nevada County Fair Blood Drive. To make an appointment and for more information, visit donors.vitalant.org and enter Blood Drive Code SMFM739.

Those who donate items to the Food Bank of Nevada County, Foothill Lions, Bright Futures for Youth, Story Club of Nevada County, Connecting Point, Karing Closet of Nevada County, Community Beyond Violence, Nevada County Diaper Project, or Soroptimist International of Grass Valley’s White Barn Project will receive a coupon to buy one advance special $7 admission ticket and receive one free. That’s two for the price of one.

Those who make a blood donation to Vitalant on Community Involvement Day at the Nevada County Fair Blood Drive will receive a free admission ticket good for any day of the fair.

Feel free to donate to any one organization or all of them. To receive your coupons or free tickets, all donations must be brought to the Main Street Center inside Gate 1 at the fairgrounds on Monday, Aug. 2, between 1- to 6 p.m. Coupons (buy one, get one free) received for donations must be redeemed during pre-sale dates, which are available through Aug. 10. Presale discounted tickets will be available for purchase on Community Involvement Day at the Gate 1 Guest Services location.

This year’s Fair is Aug. 11 to 15. For information, visit NevadaCountyFair.com or call 530-273-6217.

Source: Nevada County Fairgrounds