Folks enjoy the annual all you can eat shrimp and crab feed held in early March at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. This year the event falls on Sat. March 4 with single reservations, as well as whole table reservations available.

Join the Nevada County Fairgrounds Foundation at its eleventh annual fundraiser, this year an All-You-Can-Eat Crab, Shrimp and Pasta Feed on Sat., March 4 in Ponderosa Hall at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner service begins at 6 p.m. Prior to dinner, appetizers will be served in the lounge, giving patrons the opportunity to participate in a raffle of marvelous gift baskets and special ticket packages to the 2023 “Country Roots & Cowboy Boots” Nevada County Fair.