Draft Horse Classic

The Nevada County Fairgrounds has released their poster for the 2023 Draft Horse Classic & Harvest Fair, featuring the artistic talents of Teri Rose. The Draft Horse Classic is scheduled to return to the fairgrounds September 21-24. Pre-sale tickets are now available.

 Teri Rose

The Nevada County Fairgrounds is excited to announce tickets to the annual Draft Horse Classic are now available for purchase. The annual event, now in its thirty-seventh (37) year, will be held from September 21 through 24, 2023.

With a total of six performances over four days, horse lovers will be able to see hitches from all over North America and Canada. Whether it’s a single horse cart in a pleasure course or a six up hitch competing in driving skills, there will be constant action in the arena.