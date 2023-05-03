The Nevada County Fairgrounds is excited to announce tickets to the annual Draft Horse Classic are now available for purchase. The annual event, now in its thirty-seventh (37) year, will be held from September 21 through 24, 2023.
With a total of six performances over four days, horse lovers will be able to see hitches from all over North America and Canada. Whether it’s a single horse cart in a pleasure course or a six up hitch competing in driving skills, there will be constant action in the arena.