Nevada County Fair will occur this year
At last night’s Board meeting, the Nevada County Fairgrounds Board of Directors voted unanimously to hold the Fairgrounds’ three annual events – the Nevada County Fair (August 11 – 15), the Draft Horse Classic (September 16 – 19), and the Country Christmas Faire (November 26 – 28). We will continue to monitor public health guidelines and will provide more information as we get closer to each event. We are so excited to welcome the community back!
Source: Nevada County Fairgrounds Facebook page
