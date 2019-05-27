Nevada County Fair is hiring

For those interested in working during the 2019 Nevada County Fair season and being part of the Fair team, a job fair is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. on June 11 in the Main Street Center at Gate 1 at the fairgrounds. Fair staff will be at the event accepting applications and conducting interviews from 3 to 6 p.m. for all departments. Jobs available include gate cashiers, ticket monitors, “red shirt” patrols, exhibit crew, ice crew, clean-up crew and parking crew.

Working during the fair is fast-paced and rewarding. A list of job descriptions and the application are posted at http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com. Bringing a completed application to the Job Fair is recommended, but applications will be available on site if needed. The 2019 Nevada County Fair is Aug. 7 through 11. For information, call 530-273-6217 or visit http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com.