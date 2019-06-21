Nevada County Fair Competition Handbook released

Want to enter an exhibit in the fair?

The Nevada County Fair’s Competition Handbook, which includes all the information you need to enter exhibits in this year’s fair, is now available according to a release.

New this year are classes for your favorite homemade muffin and the Farm Fun Planter Pot — paint your dream farm on the outside of a small pot and plant it with your favorite flower or vegetable. There are also classes for honey, wine, quilts, poetry, ugliest cake, produce characters, and fairy gardens. Or, try entering your best salsa, pie or potato salad in one of the daily Special Food Contests. There are more than a thousand classes for children and adults to enter.

There are cash prizes, gift certificates and ribbons to be won, and all those who enter will receive two free tickets to the Thursday evening performance of the Draft Horse Classic.

Complete the process online at NevadaCountyFair.com or at the Fair Office on McCourtney Road. The deadline for submitting entry forms for still exhibits is July 22.

A copy of the Competition Handbook can be found online at NevadaCountyFair.com. For printed copies, visit the Fairgrounds Office, Chamber of Commerce offices, post offices, county libraries, grocery stores, Ben Franklin, Foothill Mercantile, and other local businesses.

The 2019 Nevada County Fair is August 7-11, and the fair theme is “Farms, Food & Fun!” For more information, visit NevadaCountyFair.com or call 530-273-6217.

Source: Nevada County Fairgrounds