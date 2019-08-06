Nevada County Fair arena events kick off today

A series of arena events at the Nevada County Fair starts tonight with the Flying U Extreme Rodeo and ends Sunday with the Destruction Derby.

The Flying U Extreme Rodeo, produced by the famed Rosser Family and their Flying U Rodeo Company, returns tonight to the arena with cowboys, bull riding, barrel racing and a sky diver flying into the arena. There will be Mutton Bustin’ and a Coin Dig, which features 100 coins buried in the arena, where children 10 years and younger in the audience will be invited into the arena to dig for the coins. The cost for the rodeo is $12 for adults and $8 for kids under 12.

Roaring into the arena on Thursday night is the new Motocross Madness. See Freestyle Motocross riders jump over a 75-foot wide gap, more than 30 feet in the air, and do stunts mid-air. For those who want to be part of the action, they can participate by entering the ATV or UTV side-by-side racing. Those interested in participating must enter the pit gate from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for kids 12 and under, and ticket prices include a meet and greet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The All Star Monster Truck Tour, featuring the Rough Truck challenge, returns for two nights of action Friday and Saturday and showcases a brand-new lineup of monster trucks — Bounty Hunter (the 2109 World Finals Racing Champion), Iron Outlaw, Obsession, and Obsessed. Watch as these four trucks do battle in a best trick competition, full throttle racing, and a no rules freestyle throw down. Plus, the Rough Truck Challenge, featuring stock and modified rough trucks classes, will take place in the arena on both nights. For those interested in participating in the rough truck classes, it is open to any car, truck, Jeep, van or SUV. All competitors must arrive at the pit gate between 4:00 and 6:30 p.m. each night. Full rules and payout information are listed at http://www.nevadacountyfair.com. Tickets to the Monster Truck and Rough Truck event are $15 for adults and $8 for kids under 12, and a driver meet-and-greet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. is included in the ticket price.

On Sunday, it’s the Destruction Derby. This crowd favorite event features drivers putting their cars to the ultimate test by crashing, smashing, and ramming other vehicles while trying to keep their own vehicle running. This is destruction at its best. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for kids 12 and under.

Arena events start at 7 p.m., so there’s plenty of time before and after the events to enjoy time at the fair. Tickets to the arena events and fair admission are available at http://www.nevadacountyfair.com or at the arena box office at the fair. For more information, call 530-273-6217.